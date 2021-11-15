Dan Breen replay set for November 28th in Semple Stadium

Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney played out a classic Dan Breen Cup hurling final under the lights of Semple Stadium yesterday evening.

Both teams surrendered a slender lead late on, with Liam McGrath’s point eventually salvaging a draw for Loughmore.

They now head into a County Football Final next Sunday, which will be their 16th week in a row in Championship action.

Thurles Sarsfields coach Cian Treacy has been reflecting on the game.

“We’re delighted that we’ve another day now and a county final to fight for in two weeks’ time again.

“In fairness to Loughmore it was an unbelievable challenge – we were nearly on the canvas there at one stage with maybe 5 or 6 minutes to go and 2 points down.

“Credit to our lads to come back – to have the heart and the guts and the character to come back.

“A ferocious game and its what you expect off Loughmore Castleiney – a savage group of players.”

The Senior Hurling replay will be played on Sunday, November 28th in Semple Stadium with a 3.15 start.