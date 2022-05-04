Cummins: Work rate vital if Tipp are to overcome Limerick

Tipperary will have to up their work rate in tonight’s Under 20 Munster Hurling Final against Limerick according to manager Brendan Cummins.

The Premier impressed in their semi-final victory over reigning champions Cork.

After that game Cummins cited the work rate of his team as the basis for the victory but warned that Tipp’s intensity would have to be upped for this evenings final against Limerick.

“That’s been the bedrock of what we tried to drill into the lads from January – that we need to work hard and work harder than the opposition. You know, if your corner forward is tackling really, really hard it saves your corner back up the other end.

“That kind of philosophy seems to have worked but it will need to be better again against Limerick in the final.”

Throw-in is at 7.30 at the TUS Gaelic Grounds

We’ll have live commenatry here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.