Cummins: Tipp looking for improvement against Cork

The Tipperary Under 20 hurling team will be looking to take inspiration from last year’s campaign.

That’s according to manager Brendan Cummins who’s been speaking following his sides draw with Clare in Round 1.

Last year, the Tipp U20s started their year with what Cummins described as a sluggish performance against Kerry.

They went on to reach a Munster final in 2022 and Brendan Cummins is hoping his side can improve as the campaign goes on again this year.

“We spoke to the group about last year, we played Kerry and we were very sluggish against them and we ended up picking it up a small bit for ourselves.

“The challenge is there, we are in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in two weeks time, this is Munster championship hurling, at Under 20, Senior or Minor it’s not simple but they’re the challenges that we are looking for.

“We will dust ourselves down and just get going again.”