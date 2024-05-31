Cummins: Tipp focused on what happens on the pitch

Brendan Cummins says the full focus for his side tomorrow will be on putting in a performance.

Tipperary meet Offaly in Nowlan Park at 7.15pm on Saturday in the All-Ireland Under 20 hurling final.

It’s set to be a special occasion with a sell-out crowd of around 26,000 people expected to be in attendance.

However, Tipp manager Brendan Cummins says his side will be trying to focus on what happens on the pitch.

“I suppose there’s a reality behind it all as well. While it’s an occasion for the sport we’re going down as a management team and players to put our best foot forward. So I think what happens between the white lines is what the lads are mostly focused about.

“Hopefully it will be exciting and it will be all that for the huge Tipperary crowd that I hear is going to the game. But our concern as I said is to make sure that we perform and then see at the end of it whether we’ve had enough to win or not.

“That’s kind of really the way we’ve taken games whether they were sold out or not up to this point in the Championship.”

