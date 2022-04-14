Cummins sees Under 20 charges ease past Waterford

Tipp progress to Munster U20 Hurling semi-final following their win over Waterford last night.

Goals from Peter McGarry and Kyle Shelly put the Premier in the driving seat to see off the challenge of Waterford on a 2-21 1-20 scoreline at FBD Semple Stadium.

Moycarkey Borris star Shelly was the scorer in chief bagging 1-11 in a commanding display.

A single point advantage at half time meant Tipp edged their opponents 0-12 to 0-11 going into the second half.

Waterford stayed with Tipp until the game turned with a Peter McGarry goal which sent Tipp into a 2-17 to 1-18 lead after 55 minutes.

From there the home side secured a win to ensure Brendan Cummins’ side will have a home semi-final in two weeks’ time.

Clare’s campaign is over, after they were beaten by Cork in Sixmilebridge.

Offaly continue the defence of their Leinster under-20 football title this evening with a quarter-final against Carlow.

Elsewhere, Kildare play Laois, and Parnell Park hosts the meeting of Dublin and Westmeath.