Cummins hoping Tipp U20s can secure 1st win of Munster Championship

Tipperary and Limerick are looking to bolster their knockout ambitions in the Munster U20 hurling championship this evening as they meet in Thurles.

Following their defeat to Cork last time out Brendan Cummins has made three changes to the starting 15 with Clonoulty Rossmore’s Jason O’Dwyer starting in goal.

Conor McKelvey of Silvermines comes into the half-back line while Toomevara’s Darragh McCarthy starts at left corner forward.

Throw-in is at 7.30 in FBD Semple Stadium – we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with REA Eoin Dillon Nenagh.