Cummins: Cork will provide tough challenge in Munster semi-final

Tipperary go up against Cork in the Munster Under 20 semi-final this evening.

Brendan Cummins side have already beaten Kerry and Waterford in this year’s campaign.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM the former All-Star said defending champions Cork will without doubt be a tougher challenge.

“We’ve got a little bit of momentum I suppose. We learned a lot from the Kerry game and learned even more I suppose from the Waterford game.

“But now we play the team which has set the bar for underage hurling in the last number of years.

“We saw Cork last Wednesday night when they played against Limerick – they’ll be disappointed that Limerick have beaten them so they’ll be coming up to us with a point to prove so hopefully we’ll be ready for it.”

Throw-in is at 7.30 this evening in FBD Semple Stadium and we’ll have live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Martin O’Dwyer Family Butcher Cashel.

The winners will face either Limerick or Waterford in the Munster Final on May 5th.