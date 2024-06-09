County Hurling League Champions crowned

Upperchurch-Drombane are county hurling league champions.

The mid Tipp men defeated divisional rivals Drom-Inch in yesterday’s decider after extra time in Templemore on a final score line of 0-26 to 1-21 to win the Johnny Ryan Cup.

Cashel King Cormacs meanwhile took the division 2 title after their 2-15 to 0-15 victory over Clonakenny in Littleton.

In Templetuohy last night, Ballingarry claimed division 3 honours with a 1-24 to 1-13 win over Moneygall whilst the Division 4 crown went to Moyle Rovers following their 3-19 to 2-21 win over Carrick Davins in Cloneen.

Also last night, Thurles Sarsfields won the Division 5 league title with a 0-23 to 1-08 win over Lattin-Cullen in Dundrum.

The last hurling league final takes place today and sees Emly meet Newcastle at 12 noon in their division 6 decider in Cahir.