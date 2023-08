Loughmore Castleiney just edged out Holycross/Ballycahill in a close fought encounter in Group 3 of the Senior Championship in Boherlahan yesterday.

Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1

Drom-Inch 3-20 Mullinahone 2-19

Group 3

Loughmore-Castleiney 1-27 Holycross/Ballycahill 3-20

Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group 1

Ballina 3-18 Moyne/Templetuohy 1-19

Group 2

Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 0-22 Sean Treacys 1-11

Swan 2-13 Thurles Sarsfields 0-18

Group 3

Burgess 1-20 Newport 0-11