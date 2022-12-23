County chairman praises competitive championship structure

Joe Kennedy has hailed the Tipperary county championship structure as a major success.

The Tipperary GAA County Board Chairman has been speaking on the competitiveness of top three adult hurling grades in the county.

In the senior ranks, there has been a different club lifting the Dan Breen for each of the last six years.

Joe Kennedy says it’s great to have the competition so hotly contested.

“I think over the past number of years, certainly since Covid, it’s after proving a major success.

“Most of the games are highly competitive and if you were to go back and play out the championship again would you get the same two teams in the final or the same team winning it, you couldn’t guarantee that.

“Score difference decided some groups as well so not only in the early rounds does it matter if you win or lose it often matters by how much you win by or how much you lose by.

“If you’re losing, if you can keep the margin to as small as possible you give yourself a chance later on in the competition.

“It’s great to have the competition that competitive.”