County Board turn their attention to finding replacement for Colm Bonnar

Colm Bonnar is no longer the manager of the Tipperary senior hurlers.

He has been ‘relieved of his duties’ by the management committee of the county board.

The Cashel man only spent one year in charge of the Premier County.

Tipp lost all of their round robin games in the Munster championship.

Ronan Quirke from Tipp FM’s Extra Time says Bonnar was always facing a difficult task.

“Tipperary hurling was very much at a crossroads. We’ve had significant retirements and it was a team that won an All Ireland in 2019 but that was an ageing side and a team that had come to the end of its natural cycle. Couple the retirements with hugely significant injuries.

“So initially Colm from day one was pretty much behind the black ball on this and he had, not a poison chalice, but he had a very difficult job to do. And I’m not so sure that one year is sufficient time to give anyone the opportunity necessary to deliver.”