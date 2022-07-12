Corcoran – Mid final was real edge of the seat stuff

JK Brackens made the most of their first appearance in the Mid-Senior Hurling Final.

Having lost out in 11 divisional semi-finals over the years the Templemore side took on Drom & Inch on Sunday.

Just one point separated the sides at the final whistle.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time a slightly hoarse Brackens manager Eamon Corcoran said it was real edge-of-the-seat stuff.

“Yeah it was and I suppose the heat played a big factor as well – it was tough on the players out there.

“Going six points down really tested our mental strength and in fairness to the guys they rebounded great and obviously Andrew putting over the point at the end it was super.”