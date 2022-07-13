Clonoulty Rossmore turn attention to County Championship

Clonoulty Rossmore won their 7th consecutive West Senior Hurling final over the weekend.

They picked up their 23rd divisional title overall thanks to their victory over old rivals Éire Óg Annacarty.

They now turn their attention to the County Championship and a mouth-watering clash against North Champions Nenagh Éire Óg.

Conor Hammersley says this will focus the minds of Clonoulty Rossmore.

“Nenagh obviously had a very significant win in the North Championship.

“The County Championship – no matter what group you’re in – is very challenging at the moment.

“Look, we’re delighted with the win but its back down to business now again this week and look forward to a fortnights time.”