Tipperary will meet Galway in the All Ireland Minor Hurling Championship semi-finals.

That’s after Clare’s 21 points to 1-15 victory over Laois at Cusack Park to advance from the quarter-final round-robin section with Galway.

They’ll now progress to the last-four alongside provincial champions Offaly and Tipperary.

Tipp will meet the Tribesmen in the semi-final on the weekend of June 18th.