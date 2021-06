Clare advanced to the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship yesterday.

They withstood a Waterford fightback to win by 1-22 to 21 points at Thurles.

Brian Lohan’s side shot 22 wides yesterday.

The Banner County will now play Tipperary in the last four.

The LIT Gaelic Grounds will host the semi-final on Sunday July 4th with a 3.45 throw-in.

Limerick and Cork will meet in the other semi-final the previous evening in Semple Stadium.