Champions Tipp lose out to Clare in Munster Minor clash

There was defeat for the Tipperary Minor Hurling team last night in their Munster championship opener.

James Woodlock’s side were playing Clare in Shannon where the Banner ran out 2-15 to 0-14 winners.

The game was played in extremely wet conditions with the home side making the most of the breeze in the first half, leading 1-11 to 0-06 at the break.

Clare kept the Premier at arm’s length throughout the second half eventually winning by 7 points.

Next up for Tipperary is a trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork on April 4th.

Last night’s other game in the championship saw Limerick beat Waterford 1-7 to 7-points with a first half goal from Cathal Hayes the difference between the sides at the Fraher Field.