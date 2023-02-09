Cashel Community School expecting tough challenge in Croke Cup

Harty Cup winners Cashel Community School will soon be turning their attention to the All Ireland series.

Following their historic single point win over Thurles CBS in FBD Semple Stadium last weekend they will commence battle for the Croke Cup.

Manager Brendan Ryan told this week’s Extra Time that Cashel will get back together late this week to start preparations for what will be a tough semi-final against either St Kieran’s of Kilkenny or Loughrea of Galway.

“I saw St Kieran’s play over Christmas and they were awesome and they were missing two Ballyhale Shamrocks seniors that day. I went to see them play CBC because we were playing CBC in a (Harty Cup) quarter final. I left that game and I said ‘Wow, St Kieran’s here are just class, just unreal’ Then Richie Ruth told me afterwards that they were missing their two Ballyhale Seniors.

“We’re not looking past the (Croke Cup) semi-final.”