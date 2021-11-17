Carroll: Club standard in Tipp is phenomenal

Moyne-Templetuohy coach Brian Carroll says their Intermediate hurlers were “hugely determined” to avenge last year’s County Final defeat.

The Mid side beat Kilsheelan-Kilcash by a single point on Saturday, to make up for the disappointment of losing to Gortnahoe-Glengoole last year.

Coolderry and Offaly great Brian Carroll joined the Moyne management team this year as coach, and said it was a proud day for the players and parish.

He assessed the strong standard of Intermediate hurling in the county:

“For intermediate championship, this is serious. All credit to Kilsheelan-Kilcash, they’re a really top quality side. It’s hard to believe that these are two intermediate teams. There are 32 teams ahead of them technically.

“It’s just phenomenal the standard in Tipperary. You can go from the middle of the intermediate right up to the top of the Seamus O’Riain, and they’re all at the one standard.”