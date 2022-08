Cappawhite Gaels are the West Under 19B Hurling champions.

They overcame Golden – Kilfeacle in last night’s decider in Dundrum.

1-20 to 0-17 the final score.

James Quinlan contributed 8 points for Cappawhite with 7 of those from placed balls while Stephen Dee scored a goal and two points.

Ben Currivan scored ten points from placed balls and two from play for Golden – Kilfeacle.