Callanan on the road to recovery

Tipp Senior Hurling captain Seamie Callanan is hoping to be back in action within a month.

The Drom – Inch clubman missed the Premier County’s opening League game against Limerick last weekend.

However speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time – which made a welcome return to the airwaves last night – Seamie said his recovery from back injury was making progress.

“No surgical intervention thank God. I’m working hard with guidance from our physios & team doctor and our S&C coach Cairbre (Ó’ Cairealláin) so I have a programme and it’s getting better.”

“You know I’ve been out with it for a while now and its been a challenge but we’re making a bit of progress. Hopefully the next few weeks we’ll kick on a bit further and in the next 3 or 4 weeks maybe we’ll be back in action again.”