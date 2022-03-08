Callanan facing 4 or 5 week layoff

Seamus Callanan is in a race to be fit for the first round of the Munster Hurling Championship.

The Drom-Inch man suffered a broken bone in his hand last Friday evening, which kept him out of the squad for Sunday’s loss to Waterford.

The Premier face Waterford again on Sunday April 17th in the first round of the Munster Championship, which is less than six weeks away.

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar says he expects Callanan to be out of action for quite a while.

“He broke a finger on Friday night so he’s going to be out four or five weeks with it.

“He has done so much to get himself right, he had a serious back injury and it took him maybe eight weeks to prehab it and then he was doing a lot of modified training for four weeks and we threw him in probably a bit early last Sunday (against Dublin) but we are delighted that his movement was good and he had no ill effects after the game.

“Unfortunately for him he won’t be able to hurl now for another six weeks at least anyway so maybe later on in the championship we’ll be able to get him or even at the start, we don’t know how the recovery will be, he’s to meet a surgeon on Monday or Tuesday to see the length of recovery.”