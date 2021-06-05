Callanan back in Tipp stating 15 for Westmeath clash

Seamus Callanan makes a welcome return to the Tipp line-up for their National Hurling League clash with Westmeath.

The Drom & Inch man has been recovering from a back injury and will make his first appearance for the Premier in tomorrow afternoons game in Mullingar.

Manager Liam Sheedy has made six changes from the side that started against Galway last time out.

Brian Hogan starts in goal while Brendan Maher and Brian McGrath start in the defence.

Michael Breen is in at midfield while in the attack Willie Connors comes in to the half forward line with Callanan captaining the side.

Throw-in is at 2.30 in Mullingar tomorrow and the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea.