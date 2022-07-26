Cahill: Waterford job was time well spent

New Tipperary Senior Hurling manager Liam Cahill says he has benefitted from his time in Waterford.

The Ballingarry man spoke to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM.

While Liam has a fantastic record with underage Tipp teams he says managing the senior hurlers in Waterford will definitely stand to him.

“I’m forever grateful to the Waterford County Board for giving me the opportunity that time. They took a chance on me and Mikey Bevans I suppose I’ve gained a lot of experience and dealing with adult players and you know the mechanism and the monster that is now the preparation of an inter-county senior team.

“It’s a big job and a big job of work with a lot of moving parts and a lot of personnel both on the field and off the field from a backroom perspective so the experience should stand me in good stead going forward.”