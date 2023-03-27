Cahill taking positives from League campaign despite Saturday loss

Despite losing out to Limerick in the semi-finals on Saturday night Tipp manager Liam Cahill is taking a lot of positives from the League campaign.

A strong second half performance saw the All-Ireland champions emerge victorious on a scoreline of 1-28 to 25 points.

Next up for Tipp is the Munster Championship opener away to Clare.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game at the Gaelic Grounds Liam Cahill said there was a lot be happy with despite losing their unbeaten run in the League.

“The big positive for me is the likes of Alan Tynan, Gearoid O’Connor and many others throughout the night showed real ability that they’re able to step up to that type of tempo and intensity.

“There’s a lot to like about us as well in the first half that we’re going to have to try and build on and really get in behind what didn’t work for us in the second half.

“We have four weeks now to fix it before we have a massive task in Ennis with Clare in the first round of the Munster Championship to these lessons tonight have come at a right good time for us.”