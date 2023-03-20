Cahill says squad rotation is paying dividends

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says a number of players have put themselves in the running for a place in next weekend’s League Division One semi-final.

The Premier will meet Limerick following the Treaty’s win over Wexford..

The Premier County made the long trip to Belfast a worthwhile one as they came away with a 4-28 to 2-17 win over Antrim.

The Tipp goals came from Mark Kehoe, Conor Bowe, Pauric Campion, and Sean Ryan.

Speaking to Tipp FM afterwards Liam Cahill said they used the opportunity to rotate the panel having already secured top spot in Division 1B.

“We treat every game the same and this has always been a tough assignment to come up to Antrim at any stage of the year. For us today it was important that we rotated our panel that little bit. The players that got in really took it by the scruff of the neck and put their hand sup for selection the League semi-final and hopefully into the Championship.

“Great workout for us but we gave Antrim a lot of respect like we always do to every team and I though that seeped out onto the field of play today the way we acquitted ourselves.”