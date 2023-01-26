Cahill says Munster Hurling League a great benefit to Tipp

The Munster senior hurling league was of great benefit to Tipperary.

That’s according to Tipp manager Liam Cahill, who’s been reflecting back on the preseason competition.

Tipperary played three games in the competition, beating Clare and losing close games to Waterford and Cork whilst testing out new players.

Speaking after Sunday’s loss to Cork, Liam Cahill says he is a fan of the preseason tournament.

“I probably am a fan because of the situation you’re in, when you come into a new role you need matches to get fellas up to the grove and get them into our way, my way and the lads and coaches ways of thinking.

“To get opportunities like that and trying to build it in with the Fitzgibbon cup and everything that’s coming at us is not easy so it’s nice to have these competitions to give you that chance.

“I think overall we’re very happy, obviously disappointed to lose the game and not see it out but over the course of the competition it has been of great benefit to us.”