Liam Cahill has confirmed that he intends to stay on as Waterford hurling manager for the 2023 season.

The Tipperary-native had been considering his future following the League champions’ early exit from the Championship.

Cahill has told TG4’s Seo Sport that he can’t wait to get back with the team in December and that his job is now to work out why they suffered a dramatic demise in form.