Cahill: Players totally driven to play for Tipp

Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Cahill says the players on his panel are all hungry to wear the Blue & Gold.

The Premier lost their opening game in the Munster League to Waterford but rebounded from that with a win over Clare last weekend.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game Cahill said he was happy with how things were going so far.

“We’ve assembled a squad – a pre-League squad – that have earned the right to be in from their club form.

“We have Fitzgibbon Cup coming at us as well. We’ve a number of players involved in that as well so it’s a bit of a balancing act making sure that you’re tailoring the work properly for each individual player.

“I’m very fortunate to have a good group of people with me and a group of committed players that are absolutely totally driven to play for Tipperary and that’s the key – when you have fellows coming in every night that really want to play at the top level for Tipperary it makes my job a lot easier.”