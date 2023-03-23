Cahill: Limerick game a chance to assess where Tipp are at

Saturday’s National Hurling League semi-final is ‘ideal preparation’ for the Munster championship according to Liam Cahill.

The Premier take on the All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Tipperary come into the game with five wins from five in the league so far.

Liam Cahill says Saturday’s game will be an opportunity to assess where his team are at.

“Every game in Tipperary we approach it as if we are going to win it, we’re going to put our best foot forward.

“I think it’s ideal preparation a couple of weeks out from the first round of the Munster championship.

“Obviously the Clare game in Ennis is a massive game for us and obviously Clare as well but I think the Limerick game coming now at this time is a right opportunity for us to really asses where we are at.

“Next Saturday night, no matter what way the result will go, we’ll have learned an awful lot from it.”

We’ll have live commentary of Saturday night’s game with thanks to Colaiste Phobal – Roscrea College of Further Education.