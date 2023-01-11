Cahill: John McGrath progressing nicely

Liam Cahill has given an injury update a number of key players as the new season gets up and running.

Loughmore’s John McGrath suffered an Achilles injury against Clare last April and has been recovering since.

Meanwhile, both Craig Morgan and Barry Heffernan suffered ACL injuries in the early stages of the club championships last Summer.

Liam Cahill has given an update on whether or not we may see John McGrath play this season for Tipp.

“John will have a chance, he’d have a chance of playing, he’s progressing nicely.

“John has a lot of work put in, that was a fairly horrific injury he got, an Achilles tendon is a serious injury but no he’s on the mend and on the way back.”

Meanwhile, Cahill had this to say on Craig Morgan and Barry Heffernan.

“It’ll go mainly towards the end of the league before we really know where we stand with them fellas but again they are in with us, they are not left on their own, they’re working hard with us in behind the scenes so all good.”