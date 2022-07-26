Cahill: I’m going into the Tipp job with my eyes open

Liam Cahill is under no illusions as to what’s expected of him as Tipperary Senior Hurling manager.

The Ballingarry native has made the move from Waterford to take over the Tipp job on a three year term.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Liam said results are what matters in the Premier County.

“Tipperary people expect to be dining at the top table every year.

“That’s my job now – its my responsibility to make Tipperary competitive again and get them back up the notches required to get back to Croke Park and hopefully back to the biggest day of the year.

“No one person or individual is going to deliver on that. It’s going to be a full collective effort from players, management, county board – everybody involved.

“At the end of the day it’s a results driven business – that’s the way it is in inter-county management and especially in Tipperary.

“I’m going into this role with my eyes wide open.”