Cahill hoping Stakelum will be back in action soon

The fitness of Conor Stakelum is a concern ahead of Tipperary’s meeting with Kilkenny this weekend.

The Thurles Sarsfields club man impressed in midfield for Tipp last Saturday evening against Laois in the National Hurling League.

However, in the second half, Stakelum hobbled off the field with an apparent hamstring injury.

Speaking after the game, Liam Cahill is hoping the injury is nothing too serious.

“It’s a hamstring injury I think so we need to get a handle on that as well and see where we are with that.

“That would be a concern for me, Conor Stakelum was very good tonight and has had a really good (Munster hurling) league campaign as well prior to this.

“Hopefully it’s not going to be too bad and we’ll see can we get him back on to the field as soon as possible.”

