Cahill: Defensive changes worked well against Dublin

Liam Cahill has expressed satisfaction with the changes made to the Tipp defence for their League win over Dublin.

Tipp maintained their 100% record in the campaign with victory in Croke Park over the weekend.

Ballina’s Michael Breen switched to the wing while Holycross Ballycahill’s Bryan O’Mara made the move into full back.

Manager Liam Cahill was happy with how the changes went.

“A new position for Bryan at this level back there and I suppose used to playing at 6 for his college, UL and his club but thought he did terrifically well at full back today and was exposed one-on-one quite a bit which is always a worry in the modern game. But Bryan is a very, very capable player and really happy with the way he performed.

“I suppose Mikey coming on the wing allows him to exploit his athleticism and his ability to get up and down the field and I thought especially in the second half he did that quite well.”