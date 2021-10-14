Busy weekend of hurling quarter-finals in Tipperary

All three grades in the county hurling championships will be whittled down to just four teams this weekend.

12 quarter-finals across the Senior, Seamus O’Riain and Intermediate will be decided, starting with Mullinahone against Borrisoleigh in the Dan Breen Cup tomorrow evening in Semple Stadium.

In the Seamus O’Riain, the first quarter-final takes place on Saturday at 1.30 in Nenagh, where Clonakenny are taking on Cashel King Cormacs

The Tipperary Star’s Noel Dundon sees Cashel as strong contenders to go all the way this year.

“In my view if Cashel produce their best they’ll be hard to beat in that game – Clonakenny will really have to turn it on and really have to be at their best to beat Cashel.

“There’s a big performance coming in Cashel and I would think that they would be – I’m not so sure cark horses is the term because I think they’re maybe more than dark horses. But to win the Seamus O’Riain, they’re well there you know.”