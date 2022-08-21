Busy day of hurling in Tipp with ten games down for decision

It’s a very busy day of hurling in Tipperary this afternoon with ten games down for decision.

Clonoulty/Rossmore play their first game since the tragic passing of their captain Dillon Quirke two weeks ago.

They take on Moycarkey-Borris in Boherlahan with that game getting underway in the last few minutes, whilst at the same time in that group, Kilruane MacDonaghs face rivals Nenagh Éire Óg in The Ragg.

Meanwhile, there’s a double header of senior action at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

At 2.30pm, reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney take on neighbours JK Brackens.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Templemore Credit Union.

Then at 4.15pm, Thurles Sarsfields meet Drom-Inch and our live commentary of that game is with thanks to Youngs, The Ragg.

The other senior game this afternoon is the meeting of Borrisileigh and Templederry in Nenagh.

That one throws-in at 3.30pm.

Just two games take place today in the Premier intermediate championship.

First up at 2pm, Burgess take on Newport in Nenagh whilst Roscrea meet the Silvermines in Toomevara at 3pm.

There’s also three games taking place in the intermediate championship today.

Ballinahinch take on Borrisokane in Toomevara at 1.30pm, Arravale Rovers and Kilsheelan/Kilcash meet Cahir at 2.30pm whilst Cappawhite and Moneygall do battle in Holycross at 3pm.