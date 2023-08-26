Busy day of hurling action in the Premier County

Fourteen games take place in the county hurling championships today, as round 3 gets underway.

Two games will be live here on Tipp FM with the first being the Premier Intermediate clash between Cashel King Cormacs and Ballina at 4.30pm in Borrisoleigh.

That’s followed by the senior meeting of Roscrea versus Toomevara at 6.15pm, also in Borrisoleigh.

Our live coverage of both of those games is with thanks to C-SAW, The Confidential Listening Service in Co Tipperary.

At the same time Roscrea take on Toomevara, the other game in the group sees Kilruane MacDonaghs and Moycarkey-Borris go head-to-head in Templederry.

Three groups in the Premier intermediate championship will conclude today.

The action gets underway in group 2 at 3pm where Sean Treacy’s play Thurles Sarsfields in Nenagh whilst Carrick Swan face Éire Óg Annacarty in Cloneen.

Meanwhile in group 1 Cashel face Ballina at 4.30pm – the Moyne/Templetuohy versus St. Mary’s game in Fethard is off due to the tragic event sin Clonmel last night.

Group 3 of the second tier comes to a conclusion at 4.30pm when Burgess meet Clonakenny in Nenagh and Newport face Silvermines in Templederry.

The action today starts in the intermediate championship with Kilsheelan-Kilcash taking on Moneygall in Holycross at 1.15pm.

At the same time in Templemore, Boherlahan-Dualla take on Shannon Rovers.

At 3pm, two more intermediate games get underway with Ballingarry taking on Golden-Kilfeacle in New Inn whilst Cappawhite and Kiladangan square off in Templemore.

Meanwhile in Cahir, also at 3pm, Skeheenarinky face Upperchurch-Drombane.

The days intermediate action comes to a conclusion with the final group 1 games getting underway at 5pm.

That sees Carrick Davins taking on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Clonmel Sportsfield whilst Arravale Rovers take on Drom-Inch in Boherlahan.

Just one game takes place in the County Senior Camogie championship today.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams take on Borrisileigh, with throw-in at 7pm in Dundrum.