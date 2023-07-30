Busy day ahead in County Hurling Championship

In the senior grade, a double header of action gets underway at 12 noon in Semple Stadium, with both games live here on Tipp FM.

Up first is the meeting of Borris-Ileigh and Clonoulty/Rossmore, with coverage on Tipp FM with thanks to Shanahan’s Centra, Filling Station and Truckstop, Borrisoleigh.

That’s followed at 1.30pm by the meeting of Kiladangan and Thurles Sarsfields.

After losing last year’s county final, Alan Flynn says Kiladangan are looking to push on again this year.

“It’s not even about righting wrongs I suppose we didn’t hurl to our best last year and I think that was highlighted and when you don’t hurl to your best teams like Nenagh and Kilruane are going to beat you in finals.

“I think it’s more so about worrying about ourselves and getting back to the level that we know we can get back to and it’s just about getting going again and concentrating on ourselves where we can actually get the maximum out of ourselves that we know we can.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to De Faoite Restaurant at The Arch Bar Thurles.

Elsewhere in the Dan Breen today, Holycross/Ballycahill play Upperchurch-Drombane in Littleton at 1pm whilst at 1.15pm in Cashel it’s Mullinahone vs JK Brackens.

There are three games at the Premier Intermediate level today.

Starting at 11.45am in Cashel, Carrick Swan go up against Sean Treacy’s then at 1.15pm in Nenagh, Burgess take on Silvermines.

Meanwhile in Holycross at 7pm this evening, Cashel King Cormacs play Moyne/Templetuohy.