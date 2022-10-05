Burgess and Roscrea set to lock horns in Premier Intermediate hurling semi-final

“Who wants it most will come out on top” in the Premier Intermediate hurling championship.

That’s according to Burgess selector Kevin Cooney, as his side prepares for a county semi-final with another North Tipperary team.

Roscrea provide the opposition and the two teams will battle it out in Nenagh at 3.3pm on Saturday for a place in this year’s final.

Burgess beat Cashel King Cormacs after extra-time in their quarter-final and Kevin Cooney says wins like that are great for team morale.

“We have gone to the well I suppose, into extra-time a few games now this year, what that brings to the spirit of a team is huge.

“We have seen that there is nothing between any team. there’s only a matter of a puck of a ball and so what changes now is your mentality going forward.

“The last four teams that are in it, it’s who wants it the most is what’s going to come out on top.”

For Roscrea, they are looking to bounce back up to the top tier, following last year’s relegation.

They are unbeaten in this year’s county premier intermediate hurling championship, as they prepare for Saturday’s semi-final against Burgess.

Roscrea manager Liam England says whilst the two teams are in the same division, they haven’t much games against each other in recent years

“We’d be familiar with Burgess but also kind of unfamiliar as well.

“Just talking to some of the guys, I don’t think they’ve ever played against Burgess at adult level so we wouldn’t be really familiar with them.

“I saw them (against Cashel King Cormacs) and I saw them against Clonakenny as well, a really top class outfit, they are absolutely getting the max out of themselves.

“Their work rate and intensity is absolutely top class, sprinkled in with some real good quality in regards to Stephen Murray obviously and Donagh Maher in their forward line and Eoin Hogan and some really dogged guys in their defence as well so a really good blend and a good quality side as well.”

We'll have live commentary here on Tipp FM of Saturday's Premier intermediate hurling semi-final between Burgess and Roscrea.