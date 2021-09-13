Brislane happy to secure victory over Clonoulty-Rossmore

The second round of games in the county hurling championships are in the books.

In the Dan Breen last night, county champions Kiladanagn beat JK Brackens on a final score of 1-23 to 1-21.

Elsewhere, Loughmore-Castleiney recorded their first win of the campaign, beating Moycarkey-Borris 1-26 to 3-17.

Thurles Sarsfields were also victorious with a 2-30 to 1-13 win over Éire Óg Annacarty.

The early game in the Dan Breen yesterday, saw Toomevara beat Clonoulty/Rossmore by a single point, on a final score of 1-17 to 1-16.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Toomevara manager Eoin Brislane said their quick start was crucial to the victory.

“If you give Clonoulty an opportunity to get ahead of you you’re never going to get them back so we knew we had to start well.”

“Coming in as underdogs probably suited us today and we had a bit of a point to prove – we felt against Holycross we kind of fell over the line. We knew there was more in us and it was great to get the second days in Semple Stadium as well.”