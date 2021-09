The search continues for Tipperary’s next senior hurling manager.

Ourgame.ie reports that the county board have narrowed their shortlist down to Brendan Cummins and William Maher.

Cummins, who won two All-Ireland medals as a player with Tipp, has recently worked as a coach with the Kerry senior hurling team.

Maher on the other hand, has coached the Premier to minor and under 21 All-Irelands and is the current boss of Bennettsbridge in Kilkenny, who beat Ballyhale Shamrocks yesterday.