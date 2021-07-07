Brendan Cummins part of group looking into sliotar production

Tipperary goalkeeping legend Brendan Cummins is among those to have been appointed to a GAA working group assessing the production of sliotars.

The Ballybacon Grange clubman is among seven people on the Digital Sliotar Working Group, which intends to oversee regulation of the production of sliotars for use in GAA competitions.

The group has been meeting since last week, and aims to have draft recommendations finalised by September.

The weight of modern sliotars has been cited as a potential contributing factor to higher scoring rates in hurling in recent years.