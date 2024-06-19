Borrisoleigh and Kiladangan to get North championship underway

The 2024 North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship throws in tonight.

Action begins with the first quarter final at 7pm in Nenagh GAA Pitch as Borrisoleigh take on last year’s beaten finalist Kiladangan.

The competition includes the last two Dan Breen winners in Kiladangan and Kilruane while Nenagh are also on the hunt for an historic third North title in-a-row this year.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time, analyst Liam Hogan says this will be a chance for a few teams who underperformed last year to gain some confidence.