Bonnar: Tipp response to Waterford scoring spree not good enough

Colm Bonnar says he was disappointed by how his side responded to a surge from Waterford yesterday.

His side were beaten in Walsh Park on a final score of 1-28 to 0-21 in the National Hurling League.

Waterford scored ten consecutive points in the final quarter of the game.

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar says his players will need to improve in a number of areas.

“That’s just something we’ll have to learn, when a team gets on top of us we’ll need to be able to dig in better.

“I thought Waterford brought a huge physicality to the game and they used it all the way through the game and I thought their ability to pick the ball quickly in a ruck was an awful lot smarter than us so I think if we can pinpoint a couple of areas it can make a big difference.

“Hurling is a very balanced game and a few little errors here and a few things in another direction, it can turn very quickly but yeah, I was disappointed there was no response once they started hitting over the points.”