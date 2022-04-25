Bonnar: Tipp left themselves to much to do in the second half

Colm Bonnar says Clare were full-value for their win over Tipperary yesterday.

The Premier were beaten in the Munster championship in Semple Stadium on a final score of 3-21 to 2-16.

The Banner got out of the traps far quicker than Tipp, leading 3-11 to 0-07 at half-time.

Colm Bonnar says Tipp left themselves with far too much to do in the second half.

“It’s just disappointing that we left ourselves so much to do at half time. Even though we came out and fought hard and scored 2-9 – we scored a quick goal at the start of the second half.

“For a young team we need to build momentum and we had maybe three or four point chances and before you know it its back to eight points or whatever and you’re in with a fighting chance. But when they go wide it does deflate you more.

“Look it’s just something we have to learn and Clare were just full for their win in the end.”