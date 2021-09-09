Bonnar takes the helm in Tipp

Colm Bonnar is the new Tipperary senior hurling manager.

The former Cashel King Cormacs player had a glittering career as a player winning two All Ireland’s with Tipp in 1989 and 1991 as well as leading club, college and county teams to success as a manager and coach.

Bonnar brings a wealth of experience to the role having worn the Blue & Gold jersey for 17 years between 1982 and 2000.

In 1999 he coached the Tipp camogie team to the All Ireland and was part of the Waterford backroom team that won their first Munster title in 39 years back in 2002.

Colm was part of Ken Hogan’s management team for Tipp before taking the reins at Wexford and then moving on to coach Ballyhale to a senior club All Ireland in 2015.

The Cashel native also coached Waterford IT to six Fitzgibbon Cups and more recently he managed the Carlow hurlers for three years.

His full management team line up is set to be unveiled in the coming days.