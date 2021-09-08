Bonnar in the running for Tipp job

Colm Bonnar has emerged as the favourite to succeed Liam Sheedy as Tipperary hurling manager.

The former Wexford and Carlow manager was an All Ireland-winner as a Tipp player in 1989 and 1991.

A decision on the appointment could made this evening.

A County Management meeting will discuss the successor to Liam Sheedy with current speculation that Cashel King Cormac’s Bonnar could be about to take over.

Meanwhile Darragh Egan’s appointment as the new Wexford senior hurling manager is a major surprise according to analyst JJ Kennedy.

The Kiladangan native was previously coach to the Tipp seniors as part of Liam Sheedy’s set-up.

His move to Wexford to take over from Davy Fitzgerald surprised many including JJ Kennedy as Tipp try to find a successor to Sheedy.

“All the speculation I was seeing around the Wexford thing was basically around different Wexford people. It really came as a bolt out of the blue for me.”

“A huge one for Darragh – his first managerial job going in taking over after Davy. Not an easy gig to take over – a really challenging one.”

“He’s another man gone from the Tipperary scene so we’re becoming a supplier of coaches and managers to all sorts of counties at this stage and having difficulty getting our own one.”