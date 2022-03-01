Blend of youth and experience will stand to Tipp

Tipperary are gelling well ahead of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

That’s the view of Noel Dundon of the Tipperary Star in the wake of the Premier’s League outing against Dublin.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Noel felt while Colm Bonnar’s side suffered their first defeat there were still a lot of positives to be taken from the game.

“We saw a few of the big guns coming back into play as well. Seamie Callanan started and the two McGrath’s came back on and all that.

“But for what it’s worth I think Colm is doing it the right way in the sense that you cannot just bring in ten new guys and expect them to compete. You have to have the experienced fellows – the established players – around them to nurse them along. Any team that’s going to achieve any bit of success will do that.”