Bennett: Waterford’s record against Tipperary won’t matter come throw-in

Waterford will be bringing high energy to tomorrow’s All Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final game with Tipperary.

That’s according to Deise forward Stephen Bennett.

Tomorrow’s game will be Waterford’s third in as many weeks and comes just seven days after their impressive victory over Galway whilst Liam Sheedy’s side have not been in action since the Munster final two weeks ago.

Bennett says his sides record against Tipperary will not matter come throw-in.

“I don’t know if we’ve beaten them in Championship since I’ve been playing but that doesn’t really matter anymore I think.”

“It’s about the 15 lads that are playing and the 5 lads that are going to come on – it’s a 20 man game now.”

“I think we’ve every chance if we perform and likewise if we don’t turn up we’re not going to beat them – they’re too good for that.”

“We know Tipperary have probably some of the best and most skilful hurlers in the country but we have fellows just as good as well and we need to believe that.”

“Just need to bring high energy and everyone be honest and try to give a good account of ourselves.”

The Tipperary team for tomorrow's game will be announced live here on Tipp FM after the live county board draw at 8.30pm