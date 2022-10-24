Battle for Dan Breen Cup goes to a replay

Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan will have to go to battle all over again next weekend.

That’s after the two sides played out an exciting draw in yesterday’s county senior hurling final.

It finished up Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-18 Kiladangan 1-21.

A Bryan McLoughney free in injury time looked to be the deciding score until Willie Cleary scored a free of his own to end the game with both sides level.

After the game, Kilruane manager Liam O’Kelly said they’re ready to put it all on the line again next weekend.

“Look, any day you come in here – county final – and you’re going to get a second bite at the cherry. I said to our players in there – some of them are devastated, you know you can appreciate that – I said lads we actually drew the match.

“We came from behind and we drew the match so we’re happy to be where we are, absolutely. We’ll come back next week and we’ll give it another shot.”

Roscrea are a Senior Hurling team once again in Tipperary.

That’s after the North Tipp side became the inaugural Premier Intermediate county hurling champions.

They lifted the Seamus O’Riain Cup thanks to a 1-17 to 0-16 win over Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Sunday’s decider.

Speaking to Tipp FM manager Liam England rated their performance a 7 out of 10 saying ‘it wasn’t the prettiest’ but got them over the line.

He says that their opponents put up a good fight particularly in the second half.

6 points up at half time…we could have been a couple more up – we had 6 wides probably bad wides in the first half. But definitely Gortnahoe came at us big time in the second half as we knew they would, probably slacking off a little bit maybe dropped off to kind of defend that lead…Darragh Ryan in the goal was absolutely top class in the last 10 minutes.”