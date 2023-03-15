Another injury blow for Tipp hurlers

Seamus Callanan looks likely to miss at least two of Tipperary’s games in the Munster Hurling Championship.

He’s been ruled out for six-to-eight weeks after sustaining a medial knee ligament injury in their League win over Waterford at the weekend.

Tipp face Clare in their opening championship game on April 23rd before facing Cork a fortnight later.

It’s the latest in a number of injury blows for Liam Cahills side – Paddy Cadell is out for the season because of a knee injury picked up against Kilkenny while Cathal Barrett fractured a scapula in the same game and is also likely to miss the opening two Munster Championship rounds.