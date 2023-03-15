Another injury blow for Tipp hurlers

Pat Murphy
Seamus Callanan in action for Tipperary. (c) Sportsfocus.ie.

Seamus Callanan looks likely to miss at least two of Tipperary’s games in the Munster Hurling Championship.

He’s been ruled out for six-to-eight weeks after sustaining a medial knee ligament injury in their League win over Waterford at the weekend.

Tipp face Clare in their opening championship game on April 23rd before facing Cork a fortnight later.

It’s the latest in a number of injury blows for Liam Cahills side – Paddy Cadell is out for the season because of a knee injury picked up against Kilkenny while Cathal Barrett fractured a scapula in the same game and is also likely to miss the opening two Munster Championship rounds.